So you think your cooking skills are a cut above the rest? Perhaps your beloved family cake recipe, passed down through generations, is a sure-fire crowd pleaser at any celebratory gathering? Pretty sure your homemade mac 'n’ cheese blows all others out of the pasta water?
This month, North Vancouver City Library is putting out a public call out for recipes from locals, meaning your applauded spaghetti or sought-after scones can be featured in the next edition of its community cookbook.
As an intergenerational, crowd-sourced project, the cookbook is designed to bring cultures from all backgrounds together over food, and with North Vancouver being a melting pot of cultures, there’s no telling how vast and varied the collection of delicious recipes will be.
“Cooking is one of the universal ways we welcome someone,” said program organizers Jennifer Pride and CJ Pentland.
“This project invites people of all ages and cultural backgrounds to share their recipes and contribute to a community cookbook we can all enjoy.”
Until Jan. 21, recipes can be submitted online through the North Vancouver City Library website.
The following Saturday, Jan. 28, culinary creatives can pick up new inspiration at the library’s share and swap event, which also provides the opportunity to tell the stories and memories behind the recipes, explain their cultural significance or offer tips for others who might want to create it at home.
The event, complete with its own on-site refreshments, runs as a drop-in – with no registration required.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
