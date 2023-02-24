The winter ice storm that slammed Chatham-Kent this week led to a flurry of activity for first responders and community partners.
According to a media release from the municipality, emergency and power service providers responded to a large volume of calls due to fallen trees, transformer fires and downed hydro lines.
The area south of Highway 401 was especially hard hit. More than 100 calls were received for services, 80 of which were received Wednesday evening during the storm's peak.
Plus, fire crews had to deal with two separate house fires. There were no injuries in either blaze.
Chatham-Kent Fire Service Chief Chris Case commended firefighters and the many community partners for their efforts.
"I would like to thank them all for their dedication and perseverance in keeping the community safe during another significant weather event," Case said in a media release.
Crews from Entegrus and Hydro One worked in tough conditions to restore power, and municipal emergency management officers and the province constantly monitored the situation, which marked the second major storm of the winter.
Local 9-1-1 dispatchers also had a heavy workload answering upwards of 1,500 calls during the storm.