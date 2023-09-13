Temagami council has chosen former councillor Brian Koski to fill the council position vacated by Barret Leudke in early June.
Koski was one of six candidates who made presentations before council in a public meeting September 11.
Along with being a former councillor, Koski was an administrator in Temagami and served in that role for over four years, he said in his presentation.
He also served the Town of Englehart as administrator for over 28 years.
He is an active community volunteer and held a leadership role with the Kinsmen Club in Englehart, and also in a leadership role with the Lions Club in Temagami, and is active with the Temagami Food Bank and with the Legion.
"The volunteer work you do in these communities improves the quality of life (for residents),” he said.
Koski expressed support for the implementation of an economic development committee for the community, and said that he would "like to see a municipality that has a little bit more vibrant downtown." He hopes to see the community continue to grow in that manner.
He also believes the economic development committee should focus on helping tourism in the area and he wants to see a full-time grocery store in the community.
"Those things are important."
Mayor Dan O'Mara expressed satisfaction the next day with the council decision to elect Koski to the council seat.
"Brian does a lot of work in our community," he said in a telephone interview.
O'Mara said he has worked with Koski on ball tournaments in the community, and noted his work in the Lions Club and with the Legion.
"He also has a lot of municipal administration experience and he also has council experience. Brian will be a good part of our team."
Koski was elected in a vote of four to two. Andrew Zyp was the recipient of the two other votes. Other Temagami ratepayers who stepped forward for the position, and outlined their views for the municipality, were Barry Graham, Derek Laronde, Scott Poirier, and Suzanne Prefasi.
The municipality has been seeking candidates for some of its staff positions that were vacant, but O'Mara said the positions of clerk and by-law officer for the municipality have now been filled, and council will be now discussing how to proceed with hiring a new administrator/treasurer after the resignation of Craig Davidson from the position in mid-August.
Council next meets Thursday, September 14.