Anne-Marie Mawhiney makes the transition from academia to literary fiction look seamless.
During her career at Laurentian University, the now-retired professor wrote and edited books and papers on the topics of social work, sociology and inclusivity but it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that she felt compelled to create a world of her own.
“I was about a month into the first lockdown of the COVID pandemic, I had been retired for a little time, not a long time, and I got caught up watching all the news conferences, counting the cases and hearing the stories,” Mawhiney recalled from her home in Sudbury. “Then one day I thought, I can’t do this any longer. I have to do something to give me hope and get me out of my head in a way.”
It wasn’t just the pandemic that left Mawhiney feeling helpless and looking for hope. The time also casts light on the injustices and inequities that plague society. Violence against the BIPOC community that contrasted with white privilege left her with feelings of despair.
As a former social worker and academic, Mawhiney spent her career seeking ways to improve the lives of marginalized learners through inclusive education for all students. This time, she took to her imagination to find answers.
Mawhiney sat down with her laptop with the intention of journaling but instead, the first line of what would become the first chapter of her first novel Spindrifts came out.
Although the first few drafts read a lot like an academic writing a fantasy novel, feedback from her book club friends helped her shift her writing. She also took a writing workshop with the Humber School for Writers and received valuable feedback for an earlier draft.
Set 50 years in the future
The result was her first novel, Spindrifts, a story set 50 years in the future in a land called Land of Hope where racism, climate change and violence exist only in the past. Fifteen-year-old protagonist Fania and her granny Alicia navigate this new world and what it means to create an equitable new society.
Mawhiney said she didn’t want to wait the typical three to five years to publish a book through the traditional publishing route, so she opted to self-publish with Friesen Press. Spindrifts was released in November 2021. The YA fantasy novel went on to be shortlisted for the eighth annual Rakuten Kobo Emerging Writer Prize in Literary Fiction and the Whistler Independent Book Awards. It was also a finalist for the Canadian Book Club Awards.
“It has messages I thought, and still think, are important for people to read,” she said.
“Of hope for a better world, of hope of people coming together.”
Now with a second novel under her belt, Mawhiney feels her writing has become more fluid and creative. Although it features some of the same characters as Spindrifts, her new novel Spelldrifts is a stand-alone sequel which takes place 20 years after the first novel.
The story continues in the Land of Hope, inspired by the beauty of the Walden area, with events occurring in a defunct neutrino observatory. The backdrop to both novels is the regreening of Sudbury, although there is no literal reference to any of the landmarks and Sudbury’s environmental legacy.
“In Land of Hope, I built on what we know about the early stages of regreening, where people collaborated and came together,” said Mawhiney. “It required vision, science and helping Mother Nature. And it required respect across differences. Those themes are in both books. It’s a world where the main impetus of everyone all over the world is making a contribution to saving the planet.”
Mawhiney hopes her stories inspire readers to dream big, to think about a future where everyone and everything on the planet thrives.
Book launch
A book launch for Spelldrifts will take place Sept. 30 at Books and Beans from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Books are $25 and available from the author, Books and Beans and Friesen Press. Learn more about the author and her books at www.ammawhiney.ca.
