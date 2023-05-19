LISTOWEL – Listowel District Secondary School (LDSS) was buzzing with activity on May 13, as hundreds of parents, elementary school students and past graduates gathered to celebrate the inductees to the Tech Hall of Fame and learn more about what the school has to offer in technical trades education.
Students who plan to attend LDSS next year learned how to make a multi-use, multi-material toolbox, learning skills using existing old and new technology, like PVC pipe cutters, carpentry tools, and technologically-advanced computer programming.
Welding simulators, robotic cars and a quick stop at the automotive service department provided more information to parents and students. At the same time, they waited for the main event.
While the students were making their toolboxes, parents and inductees gathered in the auditorium, where members of the school board and local businesses spoke to parents about options for their children as they begin their journey through secondary school.
LDSS Principal Scott Bannerman said, “I have been the principal for about a month or so here, just came over from Mitchell. It’s been fantastic to see some of the work that goes on here each and every day. We try to be a school that works hard to honour the learning for every pathway that exists, and of course, tech is a big part of that.”
Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) Trustee Nancy Rothwell congratulated the inductees and the LDSS Tech program. She said, “It’s great to see our graduates that come out of this program and the interest in our younger children as well.”
The young people joined the ceremony when the 20 inductees to the Tech Hall of Fame received their plaques and posed for photos. They then returned to their respective classrooms to finish their projects.
The LDSS Lightning Tech Hall of Fame was founded in 2008 as an opportunity for the school to highlight some of its most successful graduates while showcasing the possibilities that careers within the skilled trades can offer. Television personality Mike Holmes was on hand 15 years ago to help dedicate the Hall and its first 16 inductees; 2023 will mark the fifth round for another new slate of alumni to join the Tech Hall of Fame.
The following 20 people were inducted into the LDSS Lightning Tech Hall of Fame:
John Blake – Class of 2007
Dave Bridge – Class of 2003
Chris Buchanan – Class of 1996
Tim Buchanan – Class of 1997
Jason Carter – Class of 1997
Adam Cochrane – Class of 2004
Bruce Cox – Class of 1979
Adam Cressman – Class of 2008
Tim Earnshaw – Class of 2016
Michael Lockie – Class of 2009
Shawn Metzger – Class of 2002
Stephen Mitchell – Class of 1987
Connor O’Rourke – Class of 2006
Mike Pentz – Class of 2003
Shaunacey Reeves – Class of 2002
Jamison Reibeling – Class of 2013
Jeremy Rock – Class of 2012
Andrew Sleightholm – Class of 2004
Kurtis Smith – Class of 1999
John Woods – Class of 1998
-With files from Dan McNee