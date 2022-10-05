Swan Hills’ Rexall location will begin offering this year’s flu vaccine on Oct. 17. The shot will be offered on a walk-in basis, so there is no need to book an appointment.
Dean Rau, the pharmacist at Rexall, recommends getting the flu shot as early as possible. Being vaccinated reduces the odds of catching the flu and lowers the risk of having serious complications. Vaccination is particularly important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu, including those 65 and older, people with certain health conditions, and young children. People living with those at higher risk should also consider getting vaccinated.
Common side effects from the flu vaccine are generally mild and might include a sore arm, aches and pains, and/or fever. The vaccine’s side effects are often mild because most people have had the flu at some point, so the body has some familiarity with these viruses. One common misconception about flu vaccine side effects is that some people believe they have caught the illness from the shot. It is not possible to catch the flu from the vaccine as it does not contain the live virus.
Dean’s advice about the flu shot is, “Don’t wait; get it as soon as possible. We don’t mind. Come in the first day you can, and we’ll make sure that you get it.”
Rexall is also offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster, but an appointment is required. Call 811 or visit www.rexall.ca/covid-19/vaccines to book your appointment.