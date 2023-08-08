Kiwanis Central Park has been closed since late May of this year for an irrigation system upgrade. Those upgrades are nearing completion and the City of Medicine Hat has announced the splash park, naturalized play area and basketball court are now open. The amenity building is due to open next week.
The open area is located at the southwest corner of the park with the rest of the park remaining closed while the contractor finishes installing the new irrigation system. Once the irrigation work is complete, areas with poor turf condition will be hydro-seeded. This will result in the disc golf course and blue whale playground remaining inaccessible to the public until the spring of 2024.
The construction fence has been moved back and the park opened at the entrance off 11th Street SE and Second Avenue. The city requests that visitors adhere to the construction boundaries and wishes to thank residents for their patience and understanding over the past few months and into next year while the improvements to the park are being undertaken.