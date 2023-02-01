Rising costs and inflation did not put a damper on development in the Drumheller Valley as the Town saw increases to both the number of development permits and total construction values in 2022.
The number of development permits approved in 2022 increased some 29 per cent, from a total of 85 development permits in 2021 to 110 development permits in 2022.
“We had a steady year for applications,” shares Antonia Knight, Town of Drumheller Development officer.
Among the development permits approved included 24 commercial, 32 sign placements, seven mobile vendors, and two institutional projects.
There were also 41 residential development permits which included one new build and one home relocation, seven manufactured homes, and other permits for decks, garages or sheds, and home additions and home occupations.
June was the busiest month for the development office as there were 19 applications with a total value over $15 million.
The total construction value for the year was $18,811,707.
This is up some 252 per cent over 2021, which saw a total construction value of some $5.3 million.
Ms. Knight shares this increase is partly attributed to rising costs, but is mostly due to some large projects which accounted for much of the approval values. This includes the redevelopment of the 500 wing senior residences at the Sunshine Lodge, the two story SL4 building project at Hillview Lodge which is currently delayed, and approval for development of a new Bottle Depot which is also facing delays.
Along with developments, there were also several demolitions carried out over the last year. However, these fall under building permits rather than development permits and do not impact these totals.
Ms. Knight notes there were a total of 15 building permits issued for demolition in 2022, which included seven houses, the old Co-op Mall, old Drumheller Hospital, Consortium, Nacmine Hotel, and some accessory buildings.
The total demolition value, which does not take into consideration the assessed value of the lost building, was approximately $109,000.
Development permits by year
2019 - 81 permits issued, total construction value $5.4 million
2020 - 79 permits issued, total construction value $2.85 million
2021 - 85 permits issued, total construction value $5.3 million
2022 - 110 permits issued, total construction value $18.8 million