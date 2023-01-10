STRATHROY - The Rockets are holding onto fifth spot in the Western Conference after dropping the first two games of 2023.
They are now just two points up on the Chatham Maroons, who they play on a rare Tuesday night game in Strathroy Jan. 17.
It does not help that the teams the Rockets lost to are teams they were trying to catch before the end of the season at the end of February: the LaSalle Vipers and Leamington Flyers who now sit second and fourth in the conference.
Saturday night’s loss to the Flyers was particularly tough. Leamington was the team that swept the Rockets out of the Sutherland Cup playoffs last year, and it was a borderline-obstruction style that referees tend to allow more of in the playoffs that helped the Flyers smother a lot of Strathroy’s speed game.
This helped lead to 10 minutes of mostly one-sided play in the second period. It was a stretch that saw six Leamington goals on GOJHL (Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League) top prospect goaltender Liam Reid, who sat out the third period with backup Hayden Duncan stopping seven of eight in relief.
Hulking six-foot-five-inch, 220-pound Flyer William VanSumeren bulled and finessed his way to four goals, accounting for half of Leamington’s goals and finishing with five points.
Mark Hewitt with his fifth of the season and Charlie Barnes with his fourth scored for Strathroy.
Brennan Faulkner got his team-leading 27th assist. Faulkner got the GOJHL player of the game honour at Dec. 27’s Top Prospects game after scoring two goals. Barnes chipped in with an assist. Goalie Reid was also at the game, stopping 19 of 21 shots he faced.
The Rockets had two players at the Future Stars game: Dylan Richter and Ethan Facchina, who scored a goal. Head coach Jason Williams and trainer Mike Brooks were also in Ayr helping out the youngsters.
Richter got some other good news after the Future Stars game, signing a standard player’s agreement with an education package with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion.
Next home game is 7:30pm Saturday versus the London Nationals before the big Tuesday game against Chatham.