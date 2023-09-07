With the confirmation in the spring budget that the building of the new hospital in Rosthern would go ahead, many were hoping to hear a date for when everything would begin taking shape. However, the planning process can take up to two years as the SHA determines what they want included in the building and what services they want the hospital to offer and so while the wait continues, the Sask Valley Hospital Foundation will continue its efforts to raise funds for the new hospital. The current Rosthern Hospital was first built in 1950 and saw additions in 1960 and 1970, but there is no denying that it is still an old building that was not designed to accommodate modern equipment.
Rosthern Hospital often serves as an anchor hospital to relieve some pressures on the hospitals in both Saskatoon and Prince Albert. Over the years it has also become a valuable teaching facility for nursing and medical students in all years of their programs as well as being an integral part of the family medicine residency training program, but the physical structure of the building makes meeting the needs of these programs difficult.
Former family physician Dr. Don Greve has headed up the fundraising initiative since its inception and while they have raised over six million dollars, according to provincial policy, municipalities must pay for 20% of project costs for a new hospital. Since the project was first discussed in 2011 and then presented to the Minister of Rural & Remote Health and area MLAs by representatives of the local committee that had been struck, costs have risen and the Foundation has increased its fundraising goal to ten million dollars. The lunch the committee will be serving up at the Harvest Festival is a continuation of the fundraising drive as is the 50/50 lottery the Foundation is holding from now until the end of November.
Past fundraising efforts by the committee and the community include the sale in 2019 of a home built by a local group with many donations of materials and labour, many barbecue lunches, and special entertainment evenings to name but a few. Additionally, the Town of Rosthern and other urban and rural communities in the former Twin Rivers Health District have dedicated property tax levies directed to the cost of the new hospital, which estimates now expect to exceed $40 million.
It is hoped that the lottery will catch on in the local area, but also spread beyond the Twin Rivers district and that it attracts interest from right across the province. The cap on the lottery sits at $500,000 so if it sells out as the Foundation hopes it does, the 50/50 winner will take $250,000 to the bank. The popularity of 50/50 lotteries and the affordability of the ticket prices should result in a sell-out. At a time when many people are having to keep a close watch on every dollar, a $10 ticket to support the construction of a new hospital is a justifiable extravagance for many.
Created to oversee the fundraising endeavours and efforts to raise the required funds for the building of the new hospital, the Sask Valley Hospital Foundation is a separate entity from the Rosthern Hospital Foundation. The RHF raises money to purchase equipment for the hospital to ensure that the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals have what they need to care for the people who come through the doors. Equipment and furnishings funded by the RHF include the 2018 purchase of a digital x-ray machine, the refurnishing and renovation of the palliative care room, portable ultrasound equipment, and sleeper chairs which represent only some of the hundreds of projects undertaken over the years to upgrade and purchase new equipment and materials for the Rosthern Hospital and staff.
The SVHF is solely focused on the funds needed to pay for the new hospital. While fundraising is the main driver to generate funds, the Foundation also accepts private and corporate donations and bequests. The building of a new hospital in Rosthern and therefore, also the raising of the funds, should be a top priority for all residents of the hospital’s catchment area. To have a nearby hospital to care for one’s friends, neighbours, or family members is a luxury many do not have, and to have the opportunity to be a vital part of ensuring a new state-of-the-art facility is built close by should have everyone reaching for their wallets.