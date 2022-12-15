Family members are mourning the mother found dead along with her 11-month-old baby at a London public-housing complex as a devoted parent who loved her five children “wholeheartedly.”
Nichelle Renae George, 31, was found dead along with her tot, Yelihwakweniyo Ashley Nichelle George, at a townhouse on Boullee Street in northeast London last Saturday, Dec. 10. London police are investigating and the family would not discuss the cause or manner of death.
A Haudenosaunee woman from Oneida Nation of the Thames, Nichelle Renae George and her baby girl had been living in London for some time, with her four other children living at their grandmother's and frequently visiting them.
George had been dealing with various health concerns during the last few years and moved to London to be closer to required services, said Ashley Doxtator, who describes herself at Nichelle George’s sister, the pair having been raised by George’s mom.
"She was looking for supports, to be in a better situation mentally and emotionally," she said, adding many of her appointments were in London, and insufficient housing on-reserve was a challenge.
"Add COVID onto that, and you add postpartum, racism, poverty . . . it's rough," she explained of George's situation.
The London police major crime unit launched an investigation after emergency crews responding to a townhouse in the 400-block of Boullee Street, near Victoria Street, found two dead people around 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. Police haven't released any more details, including the name of the deceased, but The London Free Press confirmed George and her daughter's death through family members.
A makeshift memorial of flowers, children's drawings, candles, sweetgrass and stuffed animals had been set up on the front steps of their unit at the housing complex operated by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
Doxtator and George's mom, Jeanine George, recalled poignant and joyful memories of their loved ones over the phone Wednesday evening, just before a wake was held at Homestead on Oneida Nation of the Thames. The pair was set to be mourned at a funeral Thursday morning.
"We have one funeral, one casket, and we dressed them in their traditional wear (for) when we send them home," Doxtator said, describing their matching pink regalia and moccasins along with George's beaded yoke and matching earrings.
Jeanine George said of Nichelle George’s four surviving children: “She left us with four beautiful gifts. And every time we look at them, we can see the different stages of her life."