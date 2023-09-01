The County of Essex is projected to be in a net surplus position of approximately $387,290, based on July year-to-date activity.
Operationally, the Corporation is projected to be in a surplus position of approximately $748,740, while a deficit of $361,450 is projected for capital programs, due to the rising costs of capital equipment and infrastructure, the report to County Council on the matter notes.
Essex County Council received the “Projected Results of Operations 2023” report for information during the regular meeting held on August 16.
CAO Sandra Zwiers explained Administration prepares this report yearly. Its intent is to give County Council a picture of what the road looks like headed towards the end-of-the-year.
The report, she said, represents actual costs incurred to the end of July. It further outlines, however, a number of assumptions, such as projected costs for winter control, outstanding wage related matters within collective bargaining groups, and stable returns on investments within the Corporation’s investment portfolio.
“Inflation still remains a concern for us and things are costing us more,” Zwiers said of the deficit projected in the corporation’s capital program.
With respect to the County-run Sun Parlour Home, Zwiers said some changes are being managed regarding funding. She said the County Budget was set with expectations of what funding programs the County would receive for the home. Shortly after the County’s 2023 Budget was passed, staff was notified by the Ministry of Long Term Care that a number of its funding programs were changing.
As a result, it is projected there will be a surplus of around $61,000.
The County is also projecting a slight surplus of around $35,000 in emergency services.
Essex Windsor EMS (EWEMS) continues to actively respond to staffing pressures, and the County is projecting some savings as a result. There was a spring recruitment, resulting in the hiring of 24 paramedics and a fall recruitment campaign is planned.
The increased demand for service, offload delays, and a limited market of qualified paramedics is resulting in the need to cover shift absences with part-time staff and overtime to maintain service levels.
Nearly $179,000 is projected in savings in Infrastructure & Planning Services, due to having some successful procurements realize savings, Zwiers said.
Through external commitments, the Isolation and Recovery Centre operated by the Red Cross closed at the end of March and all related expenses were recovered from the Public Health Agency of Canada. This is in addition to unspent funding for regional tax appeals and no known expenses related to the SWIFT project. This resulted in a surplus of around $89,000.
Zwiers noted the Essex County Library network is operating and projected to remain as budgeted in the 2023 Budget. She said operations have fully resumed with all branches reopened, and added that staffing schedules continue to be monitored to ensure adequate service delivery levels.
Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy, who sits on the Essex County Library Board, argued that the Harrow Branch is not adequately serviced and is operating at a 57 percent reduction in staffed hours, due to previous library administration decisions to move to a model that includes non-staffed hours.
The Harrow Library is currently operating at 15.5 staffed hours per week, down from its previous of 32.5, “Which is a huge reduction in public access at the Harrow library.”
She knows the Library Board Chairperson, and current Administration, is working on the matter for the 2024 Budget. She noted Harrow is on par in terms of usage with larger branches.
Zwiers noted that if anything significant should change with the projections for any County departments, County Council will be informed.