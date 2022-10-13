LAKEFIELD — The Lakefield Literary Festival is presenting a screening of White Pine Picture’s feature documentary film “Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power“ on Nov. 13 as a fundraiser for the return of its literary festival in July.
Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont, co-directors and producers of the film, will be on hand to introduce the screening and answer questions afterwards.
The film tells Margaret Atwood’s “back story,” growing up in the Canadian wilderness, her early days as a poet at Harvard University where she met and married a classmate and later meeting her life-partner Graeme Gibson and penning “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
The fundraiser will be held at the Lakefield College School’s Bryan Jones Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for $15 at the door or in advance online through the festival’s website.
Proof of vaccination will be required at the door, with masking optional.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.