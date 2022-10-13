While most Aurorans are set to go to the polls on Monday, October 24, if you’ve already made your choice for Mayor, Ward Councillor and Trustee, you will be able to cast your ballot as early as this Friday.
Online voting across Aurora begins October 14 at 10 a.m. and will continue for eligible voters through October 23 at 12 noon.
“Internet voting is easy, secure and accessible any time of day and can be done from your computer, tablet or smartphone,” said the Town in a statement. “Advanced voting can also be done in-person from October 15 to 19 at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre located at 90 John West Way.”
In-person advanced voting will be held October 15 and 16 from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and October 17, 18, and 19 from 4 – 8 p.m.
Come election day, all polling stations – and yours will be noted on voter cards which went out in the mail earlier this month – will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and no internet voting will be available on Election Day itself.
“If you did not receive your Voter Notification Card in the mail, you must vote in-person during the advanced voting period or on Election Day with photo identification.”
To make sure you’re on the Voters’ List, you can have it added by visiting aurora.ca/vote2022.
There, you will also find information related to the Ward you’re living in, a change from Aurora’s traditional at-large system of Council.
Mayoral candidates are Phiona Durrant, Anna Lozyk Romeo and Tom Mrakas (incumbent).
Council candidates are as follows:
Ward 1: Nick Biase, Sandra Humfryes (incumbent), Ron Weese
Ward 2: Alison Connolly, Marco Di Girolamo, Rachel Gilliland (incumbent), Daniel Lajeunesse
Ward 3: Alexandra Bonham, Wendy Gaertner (incumbent), Owen Heritage, Harold MacDonald
Ward 4: Iwona Czarnecka, Carson Day, Michael Thompson (incumbent)
Ward 5: Ian Clark, Steve Fleck, John Gallo (incumbent), Mae Khamissa, Robert Lounds
Ward 6: Robert James Fraser, Harold Kim (incumbent), Greg Smith
York Region School Board Trustee Candidates for Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville are: Luther C. Brown, Bridget Kilgallon, Asim Sayed, Mary Sled-Lucas, Elizabeth Terrell, and Melanie Wright. Candidates for Aurora King and Whitchurch-Stouffville’s Trustee at the York Catholic District School Board are Elizabeth Crowe (incumbent) and Al Itwar. Trustee candidates for Conseil scolaire Viamonde are Nicolas Bigaignon, Stefania Signurdson Forbes, and Hanane Jaouich.
Donald Blais was acclaimed as Trustee for Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir.