The company building housing for Dysart’s senior citizens will have to pay half of the sewer connection fees for the next phase of construction.
Town council decided during its Dec. 13 meeting to waive $32,900 of about $65,000 to connect another 40 units of the Gardens of Haliburton retirement residences.
William Mardimae, president of Gardens of Haliburton Inc., previously appeared before town council in November 2018 when the retirement residences were still in the planning stage.
The council of the day waived the project’s capital sewer connection fee when they were planning the development’s first phase, he said. And it was understood that the waiver was for the whole project, including the second phase of construction, which is now underway.
He said the company carried on with planning for Phase 2 of construction and their budgeting for the work was completed with the waiver in mind.
Mardimae said he didn’t receive the minutes from that 2018 council meeting.
“We have encountered increased construction costs and labour rates which have marginalized the second phase of development,” he wrote in a letter to council.
“However, we are committed to persevere and finish the project to provide additional retirement suites for the seniors of Haliburton.”
Mardimae said they’ve been paying user fees, the consumption charges. It’s the connection fee that was waived in Phase 1.
Mayor Murray Fearrey said the first phase of the development is assessed at $11-million and there’s another 40 housing units to be built as part of the project’s next phase, the mayor said.
“That’s quite a project,” Fearrey said. “I think he’s a major contributor. He’s making a place that’s needed in the community.”
Deputy Mayor Walt McKechnie said the development has been well-received by the community and council should try to help the developer.
“He’s generated a lot of tax dollars for this community and there’s a lot more coming,” McKechnie said.
Councillor Pat Casey suggested the waiver could set a precedent that would influence future developments.
Coun. Barry Boice broached the possibility of waiving a portion of the connection fee.
Fearrey said that would be up to council how Mardimae’s request is handled.
“While I appreciate the hardship and the increased costs for Mr. Mardimae, that’s happening to every individual in Dysart right now,” Coun. Nancy Wood-Roberts said.
She asked Barbara Swannell, the town’s treasurer, if the nearly $65,000 capital cost charged to Mardimae could be paid in installments spaced over time.
Wood-Roberts said the minutes of every past council meeting are posted online and available to Mardimae.
“It really could’ve been followed up on his end,” she said. “I know he’s a very busy man and he’s brought a great deal to the community. But we’re also now putting in a sidewalk over there. They were contributing some, but those costs have increased exponentially to the taxpayer as well.”
Swannell said the cost could be spread out.
But the mayor had a different idea.
“How about we give him half and just put it to bed,” Fearrey said.
