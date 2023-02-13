It takes dedication to excel at any sport. And it sure shows a lot of it to travel six hours each way just for Sunday night practices.
But for eight weekends, this is precisely the effort local lacrosse phenom Ava Weriasanoron Gabriel put into training with the Rock Stars, a development program for elite young players run by the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL). The experience culminated in the USBOXLA Winter Nationals tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, this past weekend.
“My experience in Phoenix was something unforgettable,” said Gabriel, 17, whose Rock Stars High-School Elite team came home with silver.
Gabriel notched three goals over the course of the tournament’s five games. The Rock Stars were a juggernaut through the tournament, racking up four consecutive shutout victories, including an 18-0 trouncing of Lou Fusz, before falling just one goal short of gold in a 4-3 final against the Cali*Lax All-Stars.
“I’m happy with our outcome,” said Gabriel. “Of course, losing in the championship isn’t what we hoped for, but bringing home a silver from an event as big as the nationals is pretty amazing.”
“It could have gone either way, a break here, a break there. It was a really great lacrosse game,” said Colin Doyle, a former Toronto Rock star who heads up the Toronto Rock Athletics Centre (TRAC) and helped coach Gabriel’s team.
“She’s a skilled player who seems to really have a passion to play the game. She was a nice asset to our team that almost won the whole thing,” he said.
He was impressed not only with Gabriel’s talent but also her drive – figuratively and literally. “The first thing I would say is she was so dedicated. I think it was a five-and-a-half-hour trip to get to practice,” he said.
For Gabriel, the chance to learn from Toronto Rock players at their own practice facility was a major highlight of getting involved with the Rock Stars.
“Being coached by NLL players made practices very intense,” she said. “We learned a lot of different skills, plays, etc. Having all these big experiences, I hope to pursue lacrosse during college to make it into the bigger picture.”
While Gabriel deserves all the credit in the world for her success, Gabriel knows the support of others helped give her a chance to prove her mettle as a lacrosse player.
“None of this would be possible without my family and them putting their time into bringing me to all these places. They want it as much as I do,” said Gabriel.
Eric Jacobs, the boyfriend of Gabriel’s mother, Andrea Kanerahtakwas Nelson, drove Gabriel to the Toronto area every Sunday for practice.
“They would leave at 9 a.m. and get home by 1 a.m.,” said Nelson. “Then she’d get up, and I’d drive her to school, and he would go to work.”
The whole community played a role in Gabriel’s success, in fact: Nelson sold football squares and mini lotto squares every week to help fund the experience.
“What we raised was enough to pay for gas for weekly Toronto trips. We had a generous donation from a community member that went towards her travel to Arizona. She had a lot of community support from Kanesatake and Kahnawake and many who are proud of her,” said Nelson.
“All these tournaments are great experiences,” said Nelson. “It’s fun to see lax all over the place and how much the game is growing, especially box for girls.”