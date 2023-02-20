Valentine’s Day may have passed but each day spent with a loved one becomes a special one, and to surprise them with a thoughtful gift like delicious recipes of homemade meals, goes a long way.
Seasons Retirement Communities has launched its much-awaited Seasoned with Love, a recipe book capturing treasured family recipes passed down through multiple generations.
This cookbook can be a great present to show affection because it is a rarity to see intergenerational recipes being documented, as they are usually lost through the years. The residents at Seasons, however, have come together to share their long-standing traditional recipes, giving a chance to bring transform these recipes into meals on your plates.
The proceeds from the sales of the book would go to the local food banks in every community where Seasons Retirement Communities operates. The books are selling for a minimum donation of $10 and can be picked up from any Seasons location across Ontario and Alberta.
The cookbook is a labor of love brought forth by the residents of Seasons Retirement Communities and gives readers the option to recreate either a delicious appetizer, entrée or dessert. The recipes will help you show your love to your special loved ones with many traditional recipes dating back 100 years.