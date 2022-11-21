A local hockey team drew the short straw during a recent tournament.
Last weekend, the South Kent Lightning U13 team played in the Rob Johnson Memorial Tournament in Paris.
The Lightning got off on the wrong foot losing the first game of the tournament 3-2 to the Tilsonburg Tornadoes. Cohen Robert and Ryker Schaafsma were the lone goal scorers for the Lightning.
The Lightning quickly found success as they won their next game 7-1 vs the Ayr Flames. R.J. Kuiper, Rem Ramboer and Alex Crow each had two goals, while Zander Foulis added one of his own.
The Lightning won their third game of the tournament with a convincing 5-2 win over the West Grey Warriors. Cam Hall scored a hattrick while Gavin Lumley scored twice.
In the quarter-finals, the Lightning dominated once again, winning 5-1. Cam Hall continued to find his scoring touch as he scored twice more. Xavier Wilmer, R.J. Kuiper, and Zander Foulis each had a goal as well.
Despite a valiant effort, the Lightning would eventually see their chances at winning the tournament come to a heartbreaking finish.
After winning three games, the Lightning lost in the semifinals in Triple Overtime 1-0 to Delhi, who went on to win the tournament.
“We played a great tournament, and it really helped us come together as a team spending a weekend away,” said head coach Rob Schaafsma. “I expect we will gain momentum going forward.”
Although disappointed that his team came up short, Schaafsma said the team had a lot of fun, and it was a great weekend.