Eight people from Six Nations were arrested when police raided three homes and a business on the reserve in search of guns and drugs.
According to a media release from Six Nations Police, officers conducting an investigation into drug trafficking executed search warrants on the four properties on March 1.
Police seized unspecified quantities of oxycodone and methadone, along with five firearms, ammunition and various “prohibited weapons.”
The eight accused range in age from 53 to 19.
Three people face multiple weapons charges, while four others face single counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
A 47-year-old woman from Six Nations is charged with possession of drug and weapons.
The eight accused were released pending court dates.