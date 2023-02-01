Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - The Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club current exhibition at the Temiskaming Art Gallery is entitled Among the Trees: An Artist's Perspective.
"It's our first show that we have had at the Temiskaming Art Gallery in a few years," past club president Laura Landers commented in an interview.
The COVID pandemic prevented any in-person shows until now.
"We're all very excited about having an exhibition on location for a change."
She said the club members have been working hard on the exhibition.
"We knew we were going to be having this exhibition probably for the past couple of years."
The majority of the club’s 26 members have entered paintings into the exhibition, which has allowed up to two paintings for each member.
"We've got everything from watercolour to acrylics and we have some mixed media too," said Landers.
"It's quite a nice variety of different types of work."
She noted the club has two new members and this will be their first time exhibiting with the art club.
Because the club focused on a theme, the personality of each of the members can be seen, she explained.
It was Landers who suggested the theme of trees, which was approved by the club through a vote.
"I just thought it (trees) was something that predominantly now is important," she said. "The forests in many cases are disappearing in a lot of areas."
She added that people in Northern Ontario "spend a lot of time amongst the trees, hiking, boating, fishing."
The theme provides opportunities for people to approach the subject individually.
President Jerry Jordison, for example, painted It's Not Easy Being Green, to explore what life is like without trees, and also Year 2222 which depicts an empty field with small signs with pictures of trees, Landers commented.
There are also paintings of nature, frogs, and birds, she added.
Carmen Cantin of Notre-Dame-du-Nord created a painting with an actual bird nest installed into the painting, Landers noted.
The reception for the exhibition will be held Sunday, February 12, in conjunction with the annual Sweet 'Art Cafe hosted by the volunteers and board of the Temiskaming Art Gallery.
Desserts, chocolates, cakes and more will be offered for sale as a fundraiser for the gallery.
The public can view the exhibition at the gallery on weekdays up until February 17.
The Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club is planning another exhibition at the Cobalt Classic Theatre Mezzanine Gallery in May.