The upstairs floor of the Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre can carry the additional load of the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club.
But there’s a catch.
In order to do so, the town would need to complete a detailed design for the reinforcement of the existing open web steel joist, as well as equipment layout review and concentrated load assessment prior to any change of use. This work, including review of equipment layout, detailed design of reinforcement, stamped engineered drawings and site inspections to confirm successful completion of the work would cost approximately $3,500.
Based on similar work completed in the past, and consultation with local trades, it is estimated, according to the town, that the cost of the reinforcement will be approximately $17,000. This value assumes reinforcement of two web members at each end of 40 joists throughout the upper floor. If additional reinforcement is required for specific point loads based on a detailed equipment layout, the price may increase.
On May 16, council directed staff to spend $3,000 for an engineering analysis of the Lou Jeffries upstairs floor with regards to its ability to carry the potential load of the TIYBC equipment.
The analysis was completed by Greer Galloway Consulting Engineers.
The Kinsmen Community Hall was formerly a daycare centre but now the building is home to the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club, which rents half the space.
The town has considered a scenario where the boxing club moves to the arena, however, the findings from this load analysis of the floor structure of the second level may put an end to that idea.
Council postponed a decision on the former Kinsmen building at its last council meeting, and instead directed staff to engage with the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Child Services Department with respect to renting the day-care side of the building.
Council also approved, in principle, the creation of a Lou Jeffries Board of Management and authorized the town’s chief administrative officer to work with TLTI chief administrative officer to draft a terms of reference for both council’s approval.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)