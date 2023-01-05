You can bring your empty bottles to three different drop-off spots this Saturday to help out the 809 Newark Royal Canadian Air Cadets.
“The cadets will be out, some of the parents will be out (and) we’ll be collecting refundable bottles to support the program,” Cory Abt, the squadron sponsorship committee chair, told The Lake Report.
Bottles will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the St. Davids Lions Club, the Royal Canadian Legion branch 124 and Cornerstone Community Church. All refundable liquor, wine, beer bottles and beer cans will be accepted.
Just drive up, open your trunk and the cadets will do the rest.
The money raised will go toward a new and exciting project that is in the works.
“We want to build two flight simulators for the cadets,” said Abt.
The program hasn’t had a decent flight simulator in about eight years, he said.
“When you got a group of kids that are into the technology and into flight, and are doing a lot of that in their cadet program, having a flight simulator is key,” he said.
He hopes for the simulators to be completed by the end of February or beginning of March.
This will be the first out of two bottle drives. The second one usually is held in September.
Drop-off locations:
St. Davids Lions – 1462 York Rd., St. Davids.
Royal Canadian Legion – 410 King St., Niagara-on-the-Lake
Cornerstone Community Church – 1670 Niagara Stone Rd., Virgil