One of Horning’s Mills most notable storefront sites, Market in the Mills, has officially reopened their doors to the community, under new ownership.
A cold and dizzily start to the holiday long weekend couldn’t put a damper on the warm festivities inside Market in the Mills. New owner, Dawne Apple celebrated the local general store reopening on Saturday (Oct. 8), alongside family, friends, and community members.
“It means the world to me [reopening the market] because I am new to the community. I want to give to them a part of me as they have given to me a part of them, for accepting me into their community,” said Apple. “It’s an amazing feeling to have family, friends, and a community.”
Apple stumbled across Market in the Mills back in April when Connie Tunney and Kevin Turner, who had transformed the historic home on Main Street into the general store, put the shop up for sale.
“I was in search of a property for a year and a half when I drove up to Market in the Mills. I call it pandora’s box because what I found inside was more than I bargained for. It was so amazing,” said Apple.
While looking to continue with the store’s original identity as a place to grab staples such as bread, milk and eggs as well as a spot to grab a slice of pizza or a scoop of ice cream, Apple is also looking to add her own flair to Market in the Mills.
A five-time jerk fest champion winner, Apple is expanding the menu to include a variety of tropical cuisines from jerk chicken, oxtail, and curry goat to roti and reggae wraps.
She will also be adding homemade, ready-to-go family dinners to the new menu.
“We want to make room for everybody, and be a one-stop shop. We definitely want to produce and promote local as much as possible. We want to eat local, celebrate local and grow in our communities because that’s what keeps us together,” said Apple.
Melancthon Mayor Darren White was in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the market’s reopening.
“Speaking on behalf of the community, [the market] means everything. It means not driving 20 minutes, it means being able to walk to the local store with your kids to get ice cream, and it gives the ability to get essentials right here locally. It means a great deal to small communities like ours that businesses open in them and stay thriving operations,” said White. “I hope it’s part of bringing back the sense of community in general. It’s great to see operations like the Market in the Mills reopening along with the new events that are happening at the hall. It’s going to bring the community back together.”
Market in the Mills is located at 164 Main St. in Horning’s Mills.