The federal ministers responsible for the government’s relationship with Indigenous people said marking National Indigenous History Month will help both sides move forward after centuries of a relationship fraught with mistrust and deception.
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller, Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu, Northern Affairs minister Daniel Vandal and Canadian Heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez said the histories of Indigenous people has been passed down from generation to generation of First Nations, Metis or Inuit people have also helped protect traditional culture and language despite the threats to both of those aspects of Indigenous identity.
"Indigenous histories are significant to Indigenous pride and cultures, and are fundamental to the identities of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis,” the ministers said. “The knowledge passed down by elders and knowledge keepers connects families, communities and generations. These histories and cultures have protected Indigenous identities against hundreds of years of colonial policies, and have played a key role in Canadian history and society.”
Further, the ministers said, the month of June must be a time for sombre self-reflection for non-Natives and the policies the governments enacted upon Indigenous people for generations.
“While this is a time to celebrate, we also reflect on how Canada's historic wrongs have impacted its current relationship with Indigenous people and the ongoing work to advance reconciliation. Our colonial past and the harmful policies that were implemented are the direct cause of many systemic issues that Indigenous people face today,” they said, adding that throughout the month, different events will highlight Indigenous history leading up to June 21.
“Each week in June will be dedicated to a different theme to highlight specific aspects of Indigenous histories, cultures and experiences, including traditional knowledge, language, and reconciliation,” the ministers said. “June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, which also marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and a culturally significant day for many Indigenous communities across Canada.”
As Indigenous communities continue to heal from the intergenerational trauma that was the result of Residential Schools, the ministers reminded Canadians that Indigenous communities continue to try to heal from those horrific policies.
“As communities across Canada continue to uncover the horrific truths of former Residential Schools, we are reminded that Indigenous Peoples have shared these stories for 150 years only to be ignored,” they said. “And yet, as we move forward, there is a sense of optimism and hope for the generations to come, because Canada is working hand in hand with First Nations, Inuit and Metis partners to advance their priorities and renew these relationships. Together, we are building a more united and reconciled country.”