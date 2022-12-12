Four individuals were inducted into the Kent Agricultural Hall of Fame. Kim Cooper, George Denys, Dennis Jackson and the late Ron Pitblado were the 2022 inductees.
One of this year’s inductees, Dennis Jackson, is known to be a champion of high-quality Ontario food-grade soybeans. Jackson has worked to capture premium markets for local growers. He recognized the extra value for growers from the newest genetics and benefits to quality, yield, and research that certified seed offered.
Born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Chatham to John and Doris Jackson, he received his secondary education at Lambton-Kent Composite School. He then attended the Ridgetown College of Agriculture, where he received an Agriculture Diploma in 1974 at the age of 19 years. He followed this up and soon completed a Dale Carnegie course in public speaking.
In 1974, Dennis was President of the TTTWD Junior Farmers Club, which encompassed Tupperville, Turnerville, Thamesville, Wabash and Dresden, and in 1975 he was County President. Dennis was the Junior Farmer’s Representative when the bid was made to host the International Plowing Match in Kent County in 1979.
Jackson began his work in agriculture as he worked at the Co-op in Chatham for a year before managing the Co-op in Tupperville. He started his own elevator in Dresden in 1979. Jackson Seed Service started as a local seed cleaning plant for Dresden area farmers. He grew it with optimism and fortitude into four main divisions, all supporting agriculture.
Pedigreed Seed is contracted to farmers to grow and subsequently processed and packaged for planting the following season.
Identity Preserved Food Grade soybeans are contracted to farmers and are processed and exported to international markets.
Jackson Seed Service also operates as a grain elevator that receives soybeans, corn, and wheat that are sold to food and ethanol producers in Ontario and the States.
The fourth division sells soybean and corn seed to farmers for Syngenta Canada under the NK brand. It now provides a market to over 10 countries for Chatham-Kent soybean growers.
Building trust with farmers and the industry has been the key to the success of Jackson Seeds.
Exporters and multinational seed companies have come to expect quality products and integrity of service when dealing with Jackson Seed Service.
Dennis has built the foundation of this relationship which his sons, Craig and Jarod, have continued. The third generation of Jacksons are now getting involved in the business. “It takes a long time to build a business from scratch, which we did,” said Jackson. “They do a lot better job than I do running it.”
Recently, Dennis used his YouTube channel, the “Soybean Man,” to showcase all things agricultural in Chatham-Kent/Lambton, where he promotes innovative agricultural practices as well as documenting important historical events for agriculture.
Jackson said he started the YouTube channel because he believes in the importance of getting the word out there about agriculture.
Local farm tours and videos of operations at Jackson Seed Service are shared to highlight the diversity of agriculture in Chatham-Kent, and the channel provides informative watching to both the farming and non-farming public.
He said the idea for the channel came when one day, they had a banker come in early August to visit and see the operations. After looking at many of the empty bins, she asked if it was a good corn crop year.
“This is August. So I said to her, ‘did you see that tall green stuff on the way down number two highway that’s so boring? We haven’t picked it yet’,” he said, joking.
The Kent Agricultural Hall of Fame has inducted 197 members since its inception in 1989. The Hall has also supported another 17 Chatham-Kent agriculturalists into the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame.
The mission of the Hall is to recognize people that have demonstrated unselfish achievement in agriculture and/or service to the rural community of Chatham-Kent and/or beyond.
“Thanks to everyone for the award,” said Jackson.