Tavistock was buzzing with people attending the fall fair over the weekend, but it was also busy with a number of thefts of construction hardware in and around the town.
The Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said that an unknown suspect or suspects attended a residential construction site at Wettlaufer and William Streets and the surrounding area sometime between Friday and Monday. A number of pieces of construction equipment were taken. An excavator was removed from Wettlaufer Street, a Bobcat mini excavator and a Bomag plate tamper were removed from William Street, a diesel plate packer and a skid steer bucket were removed from Diamond Street, a John Deere skid steer 323E was removed from an address on Oxford Road 34. Police added that a 20-foot Triumph galvanized trailer was removed from Woodstock Street. An excavator, the diesel plate packer, and the skid steer bucket have since been recovered.
Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact the Oxford OPP or contact Crimestoppers.
An employee from Apple Homes went online asking for the public’s help. “We at Apple Homes had one of our excavators stolen from our new Southbridge site this morning. We found it thanks to our tracking device, but I was wondering if anyone had cameras that could see the vehicle/truck leaving town.” Another Facebook post had a picture of a stolen trailer from Bennic Tool and Die on Woodstock Street South.