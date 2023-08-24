Northwestern Polytechnic is asking the city to reconsider its tax on student dormitories.
Corporate Services Vice President Karl Germann wrote to the city making the request in a June 13 letter.
According to the Municipal Government Act, student dormitories are exempt from taxation, but it allows municipalities to pass a bylaw to make certain property types subject to municipal taxation. The city passed bylaw C-944 in 1995, which taxes the city’s student dormitories.
“The financial burden imposed by the (city) is passed on to the students in the form of increased rents,” said Germann in his letter.
He said provincial funding can not be used on student dorms as per the Post Secondary Learning Act.
Germann said the school will be facing an additional bill from the city with the implementation of the stormwater utility, an expense which the post-secondary institute was previously exempt due to it being included with property taxes, from which the school is exempt.
“In combination with the student dorm property tax levy, the polytechnic's main campus in Grande Prairie alone will now incur a minimum annual tax liability of $250,000,” he said.
Germann says the taxes on student dormitories is approximately $134,000.
A city report given to the Financial & Administrative Services Committee on Aug. 15 says the stormwater utility cost for NWP will be $29,634 next year if credits and tax reductions are approved by council before implementation.
City Director Assessment and Taxation Scott Smith said if council were to decide to rescind the dorm tax bylaw, it would result in a 0.1 per cent tax increase or equivalent reduction in city services.
Germann points out student residences are not subject to municipal taxes in the Town of Fairview, where NWP’s satellite campus is located.
“Considering our institution's role in contributing to the community and the services we provide, it would be greatly appreciated if the city could extend similar considerations,” said Germann.
He says NWP is facing additional challenges.
“With a 20 per cent reduction in provincial funding and a subsequent freeze, we anticipate a substantial strain on our resources, necessitating a reduction in services by approximately 30 per cent due to the reduction and inflation over the same time period.
“These financial constraints limit our ability to meet the diverse needs of our students and maintain the high standard of education for which our institution is known.”
The rental cost is $630 per month for student housing in Grande Prairie, according to the NWP website.
A city report says cities such as Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Camrose, Red Deer, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Edmonton have similar bylaws taxing student dormitories.
The Financial & Administrative Services Committee accepted the report for information without any discussion.