NORTH HURON – If you were in Wingham, Teeswater or anywhere in between on Friday, May 19, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., you may have noticed Wingham Independent Motorcycle Club (MC) members cruising on their bikes near the schools.
The group was out delivering the proceeds from their fundraising efforts, including the April Fool’s Day dance held on April 1 at the Wingham Legion.
Their fundraising events so far this year have been so successful they could distribute $8,000 between four local schools. Wingham’s Sacred Heart Catholic School, F.E. Madill Secondary School, Maitland River Elementary School (MRES) and Teeswater’s Hillcrest Central School all received $2,000, plus a gift card from Sobeys for $50, which was an additional donation from a community member.
The club donated $1,000 to the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation this year.
“This has been our best year yet,” spokesperson ‘Gypsy’ said. “Thanks to all our supporters.”
Many teachers and staff were moved to tears at the generosity. They all expressed their heartfelt gratitude, so happy to know the remainder of this school year will now be a little more stress-free.
MRES Principal Angela Cowley spoke about the recent removal of funding that was initiated during the pandemic, which will now have to be filled by parents and community members, so the timing of this generous donation ensured the snack program would continue to thrive for the rest of the school year.
MRES Education Assistant Teresa Farrell-Becker explained in an email that the Ontario Student Nutrition Program (OSNP) is provincially funded through the Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services.
“The OSNP program supports a snack program in our school, that supports students to be well nourished and ready to learn in the school environment. OSNP believes in a universal program, meaning one open to all students as there are many reasons why children and youth arrive at school without eating breakfast other than household food insecurity.”
She said this funding has remained the same for over a decade, provincially and federally, and things look a lot different now.
“During COVID, the OSNP program created the School Food Delivery Program that works with the supplier Produce Express to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as non-perishables, to schools. COVID Relief Funds covered the cost of the program up until this year.”
The schools use this program and have enjoyed the benefits that come with it. However, they must now “buy in” to the program as the funding ends. As a result, they will need to rely more heavily on community and parental support, “and involvement in funding these nutrition adventures are important for our schools and the students who access the program.”
The Wingham Independent MC has been donating to the local schools for many years, and they hope to continue to support the breakfast/snack clubs as long as help is needed.
The club continues to grow, according to Gypsy, from a few members a couple of years ago to 19 various membership levels, including 13 full patch members, four strikers and two hang-arounds.
As they grow, so do their fundraising efforts. They will host several additional events over the summer, including a Yard Sale BBQ on May 27 downtown and a Bike, Car, and Plane show and BBQ on June 24 at the Wingham Airport.
“Everyone is welcome to attend, help us help the kids,” said Gypsy. “Thank you for your support.”