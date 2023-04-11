An online petition has been made calling to reverse the decision to remove the doors to washrooms at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.
A statement from Thames Valley District School Board said the removal of the doors on March 29 was in the name of student safety at the high school.
"Students and families at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have communicated that they do not feel safe in school washrooms due to large numbers of students congregating in these spaces engaging in vandalism and vaping. The decision to remove the exterior doors of the washroom will help ensure a higher level of supervision and allow us to prioritize the health and safety of students and staff,” said the statement from Christine Giannacopoulos, Superintendent of Achievement.
Stalls and urinals are not visible from the open doors and the view can be compared to washrooms at movie theatres, airports and arenas.
“The bathrooms at SDCI are designed similarly to public washrooms, where privacy is not compromised. We continue to have dialogue with the student community around being positive contributors to the school and will continue to request feedback on additional strategies that prioritize the safety of the school community,” said Giannacopoulos.
The petition at change.org titled “Restroom door” had been signed by 284 online accounts as of April 9.
The petition also accuses a male security guard of photographing male students in the washroom the week before the doors were removed.
The petition posted by an account named after Brittany Doxtator explained the poster’s view:
“For many students, this is not about not having a secret spot to vape or vandalize, it’s about the lack of transparency in the school. It’s the lack of trust in the faculty.
“It’s the fact that the security guard issue was not addressed, not cleared up, no answers, nothing. Not to parents or students.
“Just left for them to talk about amongst themselves and draw their own conclusions.
“They’ve correlated the security guard incident with the removal of the bathroom doors and feel completely shafted. As if they are taking responsibility for a trusted figure’s actions.”