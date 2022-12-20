Petawawa – Dating back to pre-confederation, the Shaw family has been running a business in the Ottawa Valley and the milestone of 175 years was celebrated Monday at Herb Shaw and Sons with family, friends and a visit from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
“Shaw is a huge provider of many of the hydro poles used around the province,” he said while standing at the large Shaw Lumber pole yard outside Petawawa last Monday. “They are absolutely world class. They have been a staple in Petawawa, providing good jobs and building this community for 175 years. That is an exceptional achievement and we are so proud of their continued success and their role in building Ontario.”
Herb Shaw and Sons Ltd. has the distinction of being the oldest, or one of the oldest, continually operated family-owned businesses in the province, since opening in 1847. The first Shaw came to Shaw Woods at Lake Dore and established a business there on a location which is now the home of the Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre. The celebration of the significant anniversary was a large outdoor event on a brisk December day which began outside Petawawa with the pole yard full of poles which one day will be part of the hydro transmission system across the province.
As part of the event, Premier Ford was able to do some work on the yard, operating the peeler for a bit to see how the logs begin to take shape into something quite different. The premier was the head of a large group of dignitaries at the event, which not only included many members of the Shaw family, but also Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith, Natural Resources Minister Grayson Smith and Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski. In fact, the premier pointed out it was the local MPP who encouraged him to visit the riding for this milestone event.
“I was thinking, 175 years, that is when you sit got elected,” he joked, adding Mr. Yakabuski is the biggest champion of Renfrew County.
Premier Ford paid tribute to the Shaws for running a successful family business through so many generations and noted they play an important role in Ontario not only locally through providing employment but through providing the hydro poles people rely on throughout the province.
The province is currently embarking on a push to bring high speed internet and broadband and the poles from Shaws will play a role in this, he added. He said the province has committed to have all communities connected by 2025 and invested $4 billion for high-speed connectivity which is the biggest investment of its kind in Canadian history.
“The results of this commitment are already being seen in communities across Ontario,” he said.
Improved access is already occurring in municipalities which were either unserved or under-served. This means they did not have the access others in the province take for granted, he pointed out.
“As so much of the global economy is moving online, we are levelling the playing field for all Ontario businesses to compete on the world stage,” he said.
Premier Ford said investing in the broadband network is important during this time of global economic uncertainty. He noted the Ontario government has not lost sight of the importance of business in economic growth and has cut red tape by $7 billion annually and invested in skilled trades, as well as building roads to provide a competitive advantage for Ontarians.
“There are no harder working people on earth,” he said. “Together we will accomplish incredible things.”
Energy Requirements
The minister of Energy said he is focused on ensuring a reliable and affordable, as well as clean, energy source for Ontarians.
“After more than a century of use, wood utility poles are still the industry standard,” Minister Smith said, noting they can contribute towards a solid grid providing resiliency for customers.
“It is your commitment to quality here at Herb Shaw and Sons that makes it all possible,” he added. “Thank you for all your hard work to make sure the power is available where it is needed.”
Pride in the Valley
As the local MPP, Mr. Yakabuski noted there is a lot of pride in the Ottawa Valley about the achievements of Shaws.
“It is hard to even imagine what the Shaws faced when they came from ‘Bonnie Scotland’,” he said.
“How much the county has changed and how they have been a part of it,” he added. “How many people have been impacted and affected by this family and the work that they do.”
The crowd present at the celebration, which included many from the community, was a testament to the feeling in the Valley towards the Shaw family and the impact of the business, he added.
“It is something we all have to be proud of as people of the Valley to have a company with that kind of longevity, and the generational succession to continue and to forge ahead,” he said.
This is not only important to the business but the forestry industry, he said.
Mr. Yakabuski noted it was a special day for Renfrew County to have not only Premier Ford and Minister Smith present, but also Ontario Minister for Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith in the county.
“They all see the importance of this, not only to the people of the Valley but the people of Ontario,” he said.
“The impact of this business to a company like Hydro One which delivers our electricity all across this province and uses Shaw lumber poles to get it there. I don’t think it can be overstated the tremendous contribution,” he said.
Algonquin Welcome
Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Chief Wendy Jocko welcomed those present to unceded Algonquin territory. Shaws had been in operation for 20 years before her great-grandfather Paul Jocko was born and 26 years before the reserve which is now known as Pikwakanagan was formed, she noted. Her own family also has a connection to Shaws, she added.
“Herb Shaw employed many over the 175 years of operations, including many Algonquin and Indigenous people, including my own father,” she said. “I’ve heard many stories from my father of working in lumber camps.”
He began to work at the young age of 12 and his wage was $1 a day. He shared those experiences with her.
“Stories of challenging work, laughter, campfire meals and burning their long underwear in the spring, including log drives which claimed many lives, unfortunately,” she noted.
He later joined the Forestry Core in the military and was in Scotland, where the Shaws originated from, so it came full circle.
“I’ve seen the Scottish Highlands which is remarkably similar to the Ottawa Valley,” she said.
Importance to Infrastructure
Rob Berardi, the vice president of shared service and broadband strategy for Hydro One, noted Ontario businesses, like Shaws, are the backbone of the economy. He said they create jobs and attract investment to the region, as well as providing goods and services.
“The demand for clean electricity is expected to grow significantly over the next decade,” he added.
Timely and strategic investments are being made to benefit customers into the future, he said.
“That includes continuing to purchase wooden electricity poles to renew our ageing infrastructure,” he said.
The expansion of hydro is not possible without the forestry sector and the hydro poles, he added.
“The material used to manufacture the poles we install come from the company that is hosting us today, Herb Shaw and Sons,” he said. This family-owned business has provided jobs across Eastern Ontario, he said, thanking them for their hard work and deduction in supporting Hydro One.
“Hydro One is building on the success of our partnerships to make new connections with Ontario-based suppliers at every opportunity we can,” he said.
The company purchased 20,000 wood poles from Shaws in 2021, he said. By 2023, they plan to purchase 25,000. Not only is expansion taking place, but aging poles are being replaced.
Shaws is one of the biggest providers of poles for Hydro One, he noted. The product is sent to Stella Jones which in turn provides 95 percent of the poles for Hydro One.
The poles also play a role in broadband service, he said.
“Internet service providers are using our infrastructure,” he said.
There are 700,000 underserved Ontarians and the internet service providers are bringing in high speed, he explained.
“We are enabling broadband,” he noted.
Family Heritage
Kristen Shaw spoke on behalf of the family, noting the company is proud to have been doing business in Canada, Ontario and Renfrew County for 175 years. She said the family roots go deep at Lake Dore and they are especially pleased to see the success of the Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre which 4,000 students each year visit.
“It is the place where it all started for this family and this business,” Ms. Shaw noted. “Today we want to honour these roots, my father and the current working generation and speak about the future.”
John Shaw left Inverness, Scotland in the 1847 looking for opportunity. He started a water-powered sawmill and grist mill at Shaw Woods. Now, six generations continue what he started, she said.
“The great abundance of natural resources in this area has allowed us to harvest timber and continually grow as a company all because of the decision he made to move his family to what was then a rugged Ottawa Valley,” she said.
Controlled manner harvesting has taken place and has allowed the company to work areas multiple times with many more to come, she said. The forest industry is sometimes a volatile one, she added.
During the last 175 years, the focus of the business despite rises and falls in the industry has been on honest work, commitment to community, providing employment and supporting families by support businesses in the community. This has continued to be the motto for the company, she said.
“We do honest work. We treat people well and we hope that common sense prevails,” she said.
“Success is opportunity and seizing it.
“When private industry succeeds, people in Ontario succeed,” she said. “Success is made on the backs of people who know how to work and aren’t afraid to do it.”
Numerous Contributions
MC Fred Backstein noted Shaws have been a vital part of the life of Renfrew County since before the county was created.
“Confederation of this country did not take place until 20 years after John and Barbara Shaw arrived,” he said.
As well, Renfrew County did not even exist in the 1840s, he added.
“We did not become a county until 14 years after the Shaws first arrived here.”
He pointed out the Shaws have been good neighbours and friends to many in the county and contributed generously through the years.
“Everywhere you go in Renfrew County the Shaw family has provided support,” he said.
Many times, an invoice would not be sent for contributions to charitable causes and the family or the business were there to help in many places behind the scenes, he noted.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to this family,” he said.
Shaw Woods
Following the tour at the pole yard, Premier Ford and his delegation went to Shaw Woods where co-chair Steve Boland welcomed them and noted almost 10,000 people visit each year.
“We’d like to see you come back,” he said. “Take off your premier’s coat and enjoy the woods.”
Mr. Boland said Shaw Woods is not only the best outdoor education centre in all of Ontario but all of Canada.