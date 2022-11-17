Grande Prairie will see the closure of two medical labs for a new state-of-the-art community lab on Dec. 5, Alberta Health Services announced Monday.
The new lab will replace the two existing Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) at Junction Pointe and Northwestern Polytechnic.
“The new site is more spacious and will offer more appointments, adding capacity needed to serve the growing Grande Prairie community,” said AHS in a news release.
The new lab will be operated by DynaLIFE Medical Labs and will be located at 101, 11002 104 Ave. and will be open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Appointments at Junction Point will continue until Dec. 4, while the college will no longer take appointments on Dec. 2.
There is no expected impact on other health services at the Grande Prairie College Community Clinic, says AHS.
The change is part of a transition province-wide from APL to DynaLIFE for services.
“The DynaLIFE and APL partnership is improving community lab services, while APL focuses on maintaining lab quality and providing a more efficient, effective, and sustainable laboratory system that supports Alberta’s ever-growing demand for lab testing,” said AHS.
The lab at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital will not be affected by the changes, said AHS in a statement to Town & Country News.
APL operates the Beaverlodge lab, but no changes are expected for it to be changed to a DynaLIFE lab, said AHS. Only labs that do over 25,000 community collections per year will be transitioned to DynaLIFE, explained AHS.
The lab at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital will remain open and operated by APL as well, but will only serve emergency patients, inpatients and patients from clinics within the hospital, said AHS.