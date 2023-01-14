The Station Arts Centre in Rosthern is once again offering their Young Artist Program. This class is offered for 4 Saturdays in January – February for ages 5 and up with the first classes happening Saturday, January 14th. Each session begins with a short presentation and discussion along with a demonstration which is then followed by a hands-on art activity. The students’ work will then be exhibited in the Kathy Thiessen Art Gallery for one month. The exhibit opening gives students a chance to share their work with others and see it presented in a curated environment!
The Station Arts’ Young Artist Program is a great way for kids to have fun learning more about visual art and creating work of their own. The cost of materials is included in the registration fee. Two classes are offered each Saturday. Children may register for either the morning class or the afternoon class and parents are encouraged to make sure their child is dressed in clothes that can get dirty because that tends to happen! The Station Arts Centre will hang onto all the artwork so that it can be on display for the month-long exhibit which will happen in April 2023. The Centre invites parents, family, and friends along with members of the public to attend the art opening for this exhibit on April 2, 11:00 am–noon.
This program is designed to have older and younger students learn together. Everyone begins the class together for the presentation and demo, and then the group is divided into an older group and a younger group. This way, all students are able to work on projects that are exciting as well as challenging.
The main focus of the program is for children to have fun and to introduce them to the thrill of creating art of their own while learning that each individual’s art is as unique as themselves. If children are interested parents or caregivers should contact Nicole at 306-232-5332 or email programmingdirector@stationarts.com.