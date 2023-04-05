Two 21-year-old men face charges after unrelated incidents at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, including an alleged assault involving staff, police say.
Officers called to the hospital to investigate an assault Tuesday arrested a suspect who became "aggressive and combative" with hospital staff upon discharge, St. Thomas police said.
A 21-year-old man is charged with causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon and uttering threats, police said. He was released on an undertaking.
That same day, police were called to another incident involving a man being discharged from hospital, police said.
The man became combative and threatened to harm an officer, police said.
A second 21-year-old man was charged with uttering threats.
No injuries were reported in either incident, St. Thomas police spokesperson Samantha Wakefield said.
Acts of violence are increasingly common in hospital settings, said Melissa Beilhartz, the hospital's communications and engagement manager.
"Unfortunately, we have seen a steady increase in violent acts in health care, not only in St. Thomas, but across the region," she said by email.