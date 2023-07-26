Attention all artisan craft lovers! The Limerick Township Economic Development Committee announced on Facebook that there will be an Artisan Craft Market coming to Limerick Lake Lodge on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Councillor Shawn Pack, who also owns Limerick Lake Lodge, and Victoria Tisdale, the CAO/clerk-treasurer, comment on this upcoming market event. For more information or to be a vendor, please contact Pack at s.pack@township.limerick.on.ca or at 613-243-5550.
The Limerick Artisan Craft Market is coming Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Limerick Lake Lodge, located at 123 Limerick Lake Lodge Road. According to Tisdale, there will be a plethora of items for sale; honey, maple syrup, crafts, candles, clothing, handmade bowls, and more for people to choose from.
The idea for the market arose from the Economic Development Committee’s community meet and greet back in April following the council meeting, where attendees put forth their ideas and vision for economic development and vision for the township going forward. They also had further discussions amongst themselves since then.
Pack says that the preparations are going well and that his wife Krista has taken the lead on them. He reveals they volunteered the outdoor space at Limerick Lake Lodge for the first event, as according to Tisdale, the community centre was already booked for a private event that weekend. Pack says that they have approximately 15 vendors confirmed with several more showing interest.
Tisdale says that while they’ve not had too much feedback at the municipal office, there has been a lot of interest from vendors.
“So I hope that vendor interest translates to the public interest in attending the market,” she says.
Tisdale suggests reaching out to Pack for more information or to become a vendor at s.pack@township.limerick.on.ca, through Limerick Lake Lodge or at 613-243-5550. Pack told Bancroft This Week that they hope to see everyone there at the market on Aug. 19.
“We are hoping to grow this event to make it something that everyone looks forward to.”