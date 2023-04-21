Gillian Snider’s relationship with music is complex, complicated and compelling.
The well-known Saskatoon artist has performed extensively over the past 20 years or so in numerous musical projects: The Whiskey Jerks, The Ray Elliott Band, tributes to Janis Joplin and Joni Mitchell, and several jazz ensembles from duos to Big Bands. After years of university, Gillian found herself with an MA in philosophy, and a yearning to write songs, sing jazz and play the accordion. Over the last while, she has opened for the likes of Michel Donato, Elizabeth Shepherd, Delhi 2 Dublin and Geoff Berner, she’s joined Mary Margaret O’Hara, Eliana Cuevas and the Metro Jazz Ensemble on the stage. Coming from a successful musical family, it would be easy to jump to the conclusion that performing should be almost second nature, however, she has never performed a solo show.
Gillian’s mother, Jackie Allan, and her auntie Coralie were the well-known musical act known as the Allan Sisters who performed regularly on the Tommy Hunter show and who had a successful music career for many years. Her father, Art Snider, was music director at CBC television and owned several recording studios and record labels.
“It has to do with the piano,” says Gillian. “I grew up in a musical family....the way I was taught made me afraid of making mistakes.”
It took Gillian until she was 41 years of age to garner the courage to perform in front of an audience. Even then it would only be in ensembles as a vocalist and on the accordion. Despite her extensive formal music education in piano, it’s her love for singing jazz that has enabled her to break through her fear of performing. She is a regular performer now at Saskatoon’s Jazz Bassment, the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival and the Ness Creek Music Festival. The accordion and songwriting, she says, has opened up an “odd and adventurous world which has taken her across the country and back”. Singing and accompanying herself on piano was something that she never would have considered, until now.
On May 5, Gillian is scheduled to do just that at the Station Arts Centre in Rosthern Sk. Originally scheduled to perform on November 18, 2022, the show had to be cancelled unfortunately, but the opportunity to hear this amazing performer in person is here again. She will perform a mix of originals and favourite covers accompanying her own vocals on piano and accordion.
This reporter reached out to Gillian to get a more personal sense of who she is and about her music. Here she responds to the questions posed to her.
How did you come to take up the accordion? It is a vastly overlooked instrument that is sadly often only associated with old-time dance parties. What do you tell people about the accordion and its versatility? Saskatchewan’s history is rich in old-time dancehall music, so it makes sense that everyone initially associates the accordion with this genre, and that’s not a bad thing! However, the first time that I picked up an accordion when a roommate brought her mother’s home (around fifteen years ago), I was intrigued by how cleverly the instrument was designed, and I absolutely loved its sound and made a point of learning how to play it. The first song that I taught myself was a Ukrainian folk song - and the rest is history! Once I realized how cool and musically versatile the instrument is, I fell madly in love with it and started writing music with it. Now I love to play metal, prog rock, jazz, folk, country, blues - and I may even know a polka…but only one!
The accordion and the piano have very different sounds which one is closest to your heart? The piano and the accordion do, in fact, have very distinct sounds, but I find there’s much more versatility with the accordion, and I love the "circus-y" musette sound that my Scandalli has! But this preference might be because I have always associated the piano with classical repertoire, which is all that I have ever played on it; because of that, I’ve left the instrument alone for over twenty years. I’m trying to change that attitude and this show is a start!
Who are some of your favourite performers whose songs you will be performing? My very favourite artist to cover is Tom Waits and his music really lends itself to the accordion. Although I have to say that my band The Whiskey Jerks covers everything from Led Zeppelin to the Pretenders to the Doobie Brothers, with the accordion at the helm! And not one polka - well, maybe one! Playing the piano for this show, however, has opened the door for me to play other favourites as well, like Joni Mitchell and Nina Simone.
The music you wrote, was that written for the accordion or the piano? I primarily write on the accordion, which gives a distinct Eastern European sound to my originals. I also write songs on the guitar, which is funny because I’m a terrible guitar player! But once I bring those guitar songs to The Whiskey Jerks, they always make them sound amazing. It’s been an interesting experience preparing for this show and arranging these songs for the piano, as I’ve only ever written one on the piano! I will, of course, be playing that one for you at the show. How could I not?
Tickets for the concert are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/live-local-presents-in-concert-gillian-snider-solo-tickets-446079564987 and links can be found on the Station Arts website.
This show is part of a Live & Local Concert Series produced by Joe Callahan.