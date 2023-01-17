Two high-end BMWs have been destroyed and harsh tickets have been issued following a race gone awry in North Vancouver on Sunday.
According to a statement released by North Vancouver RCMP the two drivers, both in their 20s, had been hurtling down the Trans Canada Highway before they crashed into street poles and concrete barriers just off the Lloyd Avenue exit.
Police said traffic officers had been conducting speed enforcement at Westview Drive on Highway 1 around midnight when the two luxury cars shot past, reaching speeds of 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
The officers followed the cars in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, before finding the beaten up BMWs as they approached the Lloyd Avenue off-ramp. The high-end vehicles had hit a concrete barrier and a stop sign before crashing outside a church.
Both drivers – a man from Burnaby and a man from Richmond – were issued tickets for excessive speed and driving without due care and attention, totalling over $1,500, while their cars were impounded. Police said the extent of the damage caused by the crash may result in both cars being written off. Neither driver was the registered owner of the car he was driving, said Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP. Sahak said the vehicles were owned by family members of the drivers.
While nobody was injured in the crash, Sahak said the incident should serve as a reminder of the dangers of street racing and the costly, and potentially deadly, consequences.
“Speed remains as the No. 1 cause of death on our roadways,” he said.
“When it comes to speeding and dangerous driving, every death is a preventable death.”
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby