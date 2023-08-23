Pembroke -- Jordan Plumb, one of two men who were originally charged in relation to the July 21, 2021 death of Gilbert Rumleskie, 40, testified in court last week he lied to police when he gave his accounting of the circumstances that led to the death of the Barry’s Bay native.
His admission came as he was in the witness box for three full days last week and provided testimony during the trial of 29-year Brandon Lamoureux who is facing a second degree murder charge for his role in the stabbing death that took place at the Pine Tree Motel in Eganville.
The surprise testimony came after Julien Lalande, representing the Crown Attorney’s Office, questioned Mr. Plumb in the Superior Court of Justice in Pembroke.
Justice Anne London-Weinstein, who is presiding over the trial, allowed the testimony to be read into the record after conferring with both attorneys on the matter. Pembroke attorney Mark Huckabone is defending Mr. Lamoureux.
Mr. Plumb, who was 19 at the time of the murder, was initially charged with manslaughter. However, all charges were eventually dropped after he admitted to police and the Crown Attorney’s Office he lied in his original statement to police. He claimed he was fearful of Mr. Lamoureux due to his past criminal history. As well, Mr. Plumb claimed Mr. Lamoureux told him he murdered an individual in Ottawa, but he was never charged due to a lack of evidence.
As a result of his admission, the Crown stayed the manslaughter charge against Mr. Plumb in May, 2022 and later in December 2022, the Crown reduced the charges to mischief. He was sentenced to six months’ probation and 20 hours of Community Service. His admission led to him as being one of the main witnesses in the second degree trial against Mr. Lamoureux.
While on the stand last week, he provided some background as to why he was fearful of Mr. Lamoureux. He stated he heard from other tenants of the Pine Tree Motel Mr. Lamoureux had stabbed an individual in Eganville but was never charged and he also forcibly held a man for four days in one of the motel rooms. He was told the man was tied and left in a bathtub because he was in debt to Mr. Lamoureux.
In June 2018, Mr. Lamoureux was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, breach of undertaking conditions and breach of a probation order. One year earlier, he, along with an accomplice, was charged with break, enter and committing an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance. He was also sentenced to 12 months in jail for a series of robberies of taxi drivers and a convenience store in 2013.
While being questioned by Mr. Lalande, Mr. Plumb noted in December 2021 he was out on bail and spoke to an OPP officer and confided he was not honest to police when he was interviewed shortly after Mr. Rumleskie’s death.
He told the police officer he didn’t tell the truth because he was fearful and didn’t want to be regarded as a “rat.”
“I would have felt like a rat and I know that would have been trouble.”
While on bail he said his father told him he needed to tell the truth of his fear of Mr. Lamoureux and that led to his redacting of some of his earlier testimony.
According to his testimony, on July 21 Mr. Rumleskie was verbally abusive to both he and his girlfriend and he left the premises to go to Pikwakanagan to purchase cannabis and cigarettes in an effort to leave the situation.
When he returned to the Pine Tree Motel he said the victim approached him in a threatening manner and appeared to be drunk. He originally told police that when Mr. Rumleskie approached him, he advanced toward the victim and put him in a bear hug in order to restrain him and he pushed him up against a car until he calmed down.
Mr. Lalande read Mr. Plumb’s original statement in which he said, “I left him up against the car and told him to calm down and get out of here and that is all I did. I turned around and started to walk away and that’s all I did. I just gave him a throw and told him to get out of here and the next thing I know I see him stand up, spin to the ground and gasping for air. I was scared shitless because I had never been in a situation like that.”
He claimed Mr. Lamoureux instructed him to tell the police that when he grabbed Mr. Rumleskie and pushed him into the car that Mr. Rumleskie was holding a knife and that the knife entered his stomach as he pushed him. He said he did not see a knife, despite Mr. Lamoureux instructing him to say he did see a knife in his hand.
During his testimony Mr. Plumb would often state he suffers from memory blackouts as a result of his ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) condition. There were serveral instances on the stand when he would claim he suffered blackouts due to the stress of the actions leading up to and after Mr. Rumleskie’s fatal wound.
Mr. Huckabone, acting as defence counsel for Mr. Lamoureux, spent two days cross-examining Mr. Plumb and spent most of his time dissecting his testimony regarding the murder of Mr. Rumleskie. Several times during his testimony he challenged Mr. Plumb on his “blackouts” in terms of accuracy of the account he provided to police.
There were a number of small details in which Mr. Plumb would claim he blacked out or could not remember some facts as the stress of the situation would lead to the blackouts.
The trial will resume this Thursday (tomorrow) when it is expected Mr. Huckabone will resume his cross-examination of Mr. Plumb.