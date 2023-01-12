Many international students choose to come to Medicine Hat to study based on a recommendation from a family member or friend.
“That is one of the top sources we have for students. They heard from other students who had a good experience, so they come,” said director of international education and diversity at Medicine Hat College, Hadija Drummond. “It’s a public comprehensive college with really good quality programs, and students have a good experience here with their instructors and they hear about good job opportunities upon graduation.”
Medicine Hat was recently ranked 22nd for cities in Canada from an international student perspective in a report by clevercanadian.ca.
The location of the city, the scenery, walking paths and how welcoming it is to newcomers are among the positive comments from international students. Additionally, there are good student job opportunities and most can work while they are studying.
They also enjoy a cheaper cost of living and the availability of housing, Drummond says.
“There is a bit of a housing crisis in Canada in many cities,” explained Drummond. “For students it can be challenging to find affordable housing. In Medicine Hat we don’t have those challenges and there is good availability of safe, affordable housing.”
Typically, 30 to 35 countries are represented at MHC during a given semester. The top source country is India, specifically North India in the Punjab region. There are also significant numbers of students from Jamaica, Philippines and Nigeria. Others often come from Mexico, Japan or South Korea. Several other countries will also usually have one or two students at MHC.
“We have students who come for just a short time as well. South Korea, Japan and some of our partners in South America. They are studying at a university in their home country and come for a semester for the experience,” said Drummond.
About 30-40% of local international students are in the business program. Other popular programs are early learning childcare, administrative office management, information technology and all the health programs.
MHC offers ongoing support as well. An academic support individual provides help in planning and preparing assignments as well as help with writing. An international student specialist provides general support, which includes an orientation when they first arrive, immigration advising and referral, co-ordinating the homestay program, along with organizing cultural activities and information sessions.
“We had somebody from Service Canada here (this week) talking about applying for a social insurance number and the job bank. We have information sessions about once a month as well as cultural activities,” explained Drummond.
The next activity planned is taking the international students to Police Point Park at the end of January to cross-country ski, providing there is enough snow.
Also available is an academic adviser specifically for international students who assists with program planning and meeting specific immigration requirements.
MHC has a recruitment officer who brings students here and promotes the college internationally. There is also a global engagement co-ordinator who supports the whole campus in terms of study abroad, institutional partnerships and international activities on campus.