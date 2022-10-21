HURON-PERTH – Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH), Dr. Miriam Klassen, presented a brief report to the HPPH Board of Health at the Oct. 7 meeting. The report took a closer look at the current COVID-19 pandemic locally and vaccinations for the upcoming influenza season.
The report went over in detail the implications internationally, nationally, provincially and locally for the COVID-19 virus.
“COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks continued at a moderate level in Huron-Perth over the last month,” stated the report.
As of Oct. 12, there have been 8,607 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
In September, booster vaccine appointments were eligible for children aged 5-11. Additionally, the bivalent vaccine was offered to the priority population first, and now is available to all adults aged 18 years or older.
As of Sept. 27, it was reported a total of 326,859 doses were administered in the region by HPPH, with over 90 per cent of the population having at least two doses.
“HPPH has been communicating that COVID-19 continues to circulate; as respiratory illness season begins, it is important that everyone continue to follow practices such as staying home when ill, staying up-to-date on vaccinations, wearing a mask as required and needed, and practicing good hand hygiene,” stated the report.
Universal Influenza Immunization Program
“Vaccination against influenza will be important this fall given the potential for the co-circulation of COVID-19. Preventing the flu will be important not only to protect individual health and the health of families and communities, but also to protect and mitigate impacts on our health care system,” expressed the report.
HPPH is currently distributing these vaccines to doctor’s offices, hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes. During the 2021 to 2022 influenza season, Huron Perth Public Health distributed 31,322 doses of influenza vaccine locally.
In Canada, flu season typically runs from November to April. HPPH tracks flu in the community by monitoring lab-confirmed cases, outbreaks at facilities (such as hospitals or long-term care homes) and high absenteeism in children from schools. The number of lab-confirmed cases of the flu is only a small portion of people who may actually have the flu, as many do not see a doctor or get tested when sick with the flu. The influenza vaccine protects against the influenza virus, and does not protect against COVID-19. Vaccines can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine in individuals five years or older. The best way to protect against influenza is through the flu shot. Additional ways of protection include; washing hands, covering mouth during coughs or sneezes, staying at home when ill, and disinfecting high-touch areas. For more information on the flu shot visit https://www.hpph.ca/en/classes-clinics-and-services/influenza-immunization-flu-shot.aspx.
HPPH budget approved for 2023
At its Oct. 7 meeting, the Finance and Personnel Committee for Huron Perth Public Health approved the budget for the next year, 2023.
The total revenue was predicted at $17,360,907. This comes from sources such as the municipality as well as the Ontario Ministry of Health. The total expenses for HPPH are $17,852,715, with over 12 million going towards salaries alone. There was an increase in many costs this year, such as IT and insurance.
There is a total deficit of $491,808, which is over $100,000 more compared to last year’s deficit. The motion to approve the budget was passed by the committee.