Campbellville residents will now be able to enjoy high-speed internet as Cogeco Connexion has received nearly $2.4 million in funding from the governments of Canada and Ontario.
The announcement was made by Parm Gill, Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, on account of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, alongside Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development.
“Today’s announcement has been highly anticipated by the residents of rural Milton. Cogeco is bringing high-speed internet to rural communities across the province, thanks to a combined drive from the Provincial and Federal Governments. Residents of Campbellville can expect high-speed internet in the years to come,” said Gill.
The project is part of a larger partnership between the Ontario and Canadian governments, which was announced on July 29, 2021. The partnership aims to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed internet access to more than 280,000 households and businesses across the province, with a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.
Simon Andrews, a student of law shared that he is relieved to know about this because it would ensure seamless surfing of the internet.
“Now I can also study from my home, and take online classes easily for external courses because earlier it became very tedious to move from one center to another for better connectivity,” he said.
The funding is part of Ontario's plan to make high-speed internet access in every community across the province by the end of 2025. The partnership between the Ontario and Canadian governments is a significant step towards achieving this goal.