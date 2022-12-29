OWEN SOUND – Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health, updated the board of directors at the Dec. 16 meeting, on two epidemics – one COVID-19, and the opioid crisis.
Regarding the former, provincial data from Dec. 7 indicated that in general, “all (COVID-19) metrics” are decreasing.
It’s “as good as it gets” for the season, said Arra.
Ontario is in good shape where COVID-19 is concerned, and Grey-Bruce is part of that trend, with the number of cases decreasing.
Arra noted that across the province, differences in numbers for the various health units “are not significant.”
The news isn’t as good regarding the opioid situation. He told the board that Dr. Rim Zayed will be presenting a report in January.
He noted that the health unit is supporting Saugeen First Nation, which has declared a state of emergency over the opioid epidemic.
That includes facilitating the availability of naloxone.
“We are ready to deploy nurses to the community to do training,” he said.
Board member Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, described it as “a very serious situation.”
In response to Charbonneau’s question about how much more serious the situation is compared to the rest of the Grey-Bruce area, Arra said there’s been an almost twofold increase in the past year; in Saugeen First Nation, it’s three times. He stressed that Saugeen First Nation is “an independent nation” with health care a federal responsibility. However, the local health unit and the province are “doing the right thing” in providing support.
Nick Saunders, Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, presently sits as a non-voting member on the board. He thanked Charbonneau and others “who’ve reached out” regarding the state of emergency. He noted that the opioid crisis “is more noticeable in a small, close-knit community.”
Saunders also said local hospitals “have been turning people away” when they try to get help for addiction-related issues. He told of one young woman who was turned away three times, on the grounds that it was “not a mental health issue but an addiction issue.”
In the case of the woman, Saunders said private arrangements were made to get her into treatment, which has been successful.
However, “there’s been so much tragic loss in our communities.”
Arra suggested a letter be sent, with comments from Saunders, and copies to the province – and the three hospital corporations in Grey-Bruce.
Board member Helen-Claire Tingling commented, “These are the kinds of things we need to work on.”
Added Tingling, “Addiction is a mental health problem.”
She suggested a copy of the letter also go to the federal government.
Board member Chris Peabody, mayor of Brockton and Bruce County warden, said, “The problem (of addiction) seems to be getting worse.”
Arra said he’ll get input from the local chiefs on the letter, as to what they deem appropriate.
Barfoot elected board chair
The first order of business at the Dec. 16 meeting of the Grey-Bruce Board of Health was election of Alan Barfoot as chair.
Barfoot, a provincial appointee, was nominated by Tingling, another provincial appointee, seconded by Sue Paterson, Hanover mayor and 2020-21 chair.
Barfoot served as vice-chair in 2021 and was chair in 2018.
Barfoot thanked Paterson for her leadership over the past two years, and welcomed the new members to the board. He noted that Saunders, a non-voting board member, is in the process of becoming a provincial appointee.
Brian Milne, Southgate mayor, was appointed vice-chair.
Tingling was also nominated for the position but declined, saying the interests of the board would not be best served by having provincial appointees as both chair and vice-chair.