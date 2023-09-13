RCMP are looking into a break and enter that took place early this morning at a business in Lundbreck.
“At approximately 5:15, Crowsnest Pass RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a break-and-enter in progress,” said an RCMP press release Wednesday morning.
“During the break and enter, the owner attended the business and an altercation took place in which a suspect brandished a weapon.”
Police say the owner received minor injuries in the incident.
It’s believed two, and possibly, three, suspects fled the scene prior to Mounties arriving, taking with them an undisclosed amount of money.
RCMP are appealing to the public for any help in the case.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact them at (403) 562-2867.
You can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.