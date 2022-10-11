Just weeks away from the municipal election, a war of words has broken out among some candidates for mayor and council in one Manitoba community, leaving some to say this is the ugliest and most toxic political campaign they have ever seen in St. Andrews.
“It’s just dirty politics,” current St. Andrews Mayor and incumbent mayoral candidate Joy Sul said while speaking on Tuesday morning. “This is my second time running in a campaign and I have never seen anything as toxic as this.”
Sul claims that fellow St. Andrews mayoral candidate and current councillor John Preun, who is now running to unseat her in the Oct. 26 election, as well as current councillor Laurie Hunt who is running for another term on council, have both been using a “campaign of disinformation” to try to discredit her as she runs for another term as mayor.
“I'm dealing with defamation of character rumours courtesy of John Preun and Laurie Hunt,” Sul said.
Sul claims she has been told that both Preun and Hunt have been telling residents in the community north of Winnipeg that she has been making political decisions over the last four years based on her own interests and because of personal vendettas, rather than for the good of the community.
“It’s disgusting what they are saying,” Sul said. “It’s shameful.”
Sul also claimed that several of her campaign signs have been destroyed or removed from properties in the RM recently with some found dumped in ditches or along river banks in the community.
“This is deliberate, these are on wooden stakes and some are pulled right out of the ground, and some have been thrown into the ditch,” Sul said.
Sul said she did not want to speculate on who has been damaging or removing her signs, but does believe it has something to do with people who “don’t want me back for another term as mayor.”
Sul has been no stranger to conflict since being voted in as mayor of the community in 2018 with more than 63% of the vote. In December 2019 a majority of council, including Preun and Hunt, voted to remove her as chair of council and as the official spokesperson for the RM, a decision she continues to appeal.
Preun, who hopes to take over as mayor after the Oct. 26 election, said that Sul has been a source of “frustration and chaos” since becoming mayor in 2018, and he did not back away from his own belief that Sul was looking out for her own self-interests as mayor.
“She’s not there for the residents, she’s there for herself,” Preun said. “Joy is there for Joy.
“It’s always about creating a distraction to what’s really important for the needs of the residents, and from the start this has been her mantra, to create division and create chaos.”
Hunt, who has sat on St. Andrews council for more than 20 years, said he continues to believe that Sul is “the problem in St Andrews,” because he said she is slowing down progress in the community by often looking to “pick fights” rather than focus on moving the RM forward.
“Some people continue to just sit back and point out our shortcomings, but do nothing to find solutions and do not strive to offer anything positive for real progress, and their methods are void of collaboration, partnership and teamwork,” Hunt said, referring to Sul’s leadership.
“It’s always easy to tear something down, but then you need to tell us how you are going to build it back up again.”
Before serving a term as mayor, Sul also served one term as a St. Andrews councillor, but Hunt said more and more whenever there is a problem on St. Andrews council, “all roads lead back to Sul.”
“It just seems wherever she goes trouble follows,” Hunt said. “I just think we need to get beyond all of this and vote in representatives that want to move this community forward, rather than ones that want to create chaos and division.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.