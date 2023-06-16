WELLINGTON ‒ Parking fines and related infractions are up across Wellington County, largely due to a continued crackdown in Centre Wellington.
Last month, 315 tickets were handed out in the amount of $16,620 across the county, with fine numbers indicating the infractions committed were of higher value compared to previous years.
While “there’s quite a number of different ones” as far as offenses laid, illegal accessible parking fines were among those that Kelly Ann Hall, purchasing and risk analyst for Wellington County, listed during a Wellington County police services meeting this week.
“(Illegal accessible parking fines) have increased because the (Centre Wellington) pilot project has allowed for bylaw enforcement to go and issue tickets,” said Hall.
CW staff also confirmed that the enforcement of the parking bylaw has resulted in “a significant number of violations related to the misuse of accessible parking and accessible parking permits.”
Hall explained the increase in illegal use of accessible parking permit tickets issued is because there were “no bylaw officers issuing those tickets (before),” since it’s “typically an OPP issue.”
“The police are busy so they don't typically go into those areas to issue tickets unless there would be a complaint,” said Hall. "So yes, the ticket numbers have gone up…because they actually have true enforcement going out to those parking lots daily.”
Last month, a discussion about Wellington North’s updated parking bylaw provoked questions about whether the OPP can handle parking infractions when they may seem “low in importance” compared to their other duties.
“They’re having problems (managing parking), particularly in Elora, ” said Wellington North Mayor Andy Lennox, during a previous meeting. “As you can imagine, tourist season and limited parking create a conflict that makes it difficult to manage.”
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.