PERTH-WELLINGTON – On Sept. 16, MPP for Perth-Wellington, Matthew Rae, announced the $235,000 investment from the Government of Ontario to aid local law enforcement in expanding video surveillance systems. This aims to better protect communities against crime, especially in areas with high amounts of gun and gang violence as well as drug and human trafficking.
The Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program, which launched in August 2020, delivers funding to replace outdated systems, enhance current technologies and install new CCTV surveillance cameras.
“I know this funding will help local law enforcement continue to keep our communities safe,” stated Rae in the Sept. 16 press release, “having the most up-to-date and modern equipment will allow them to better protect and serve our communities.”
This grant program serves as part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reductions Strategy. OPP North Perth will receive $15,000 in funds from the grant, OPP West Perth will receive $20,000 and Stratford Police Service will receive $200,000.
Solicitor General Michael Kerzner states that the “CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work, [used] to detect, prevent, and deter criminal activity, especially in areas of gun and gang violence and other serious crimes.”