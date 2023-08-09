The return to the live duck race at Port Sydney falls on the August long weekend, but it isn't the only thing the Stephenson District Lions Club has been working on. A small concrete square at the landing near the finish line will be the base of a future project organized by the Stephenson District Lions Club.
JUST THE FACTS
• The Stephenson Lions installed a concrete pad as the base for an outdoor brick or block BBQ. The cement pad took two days to complete.
• The club invested $1,000 and over 30 in-person hours to make the base.
• Now that the pad is done, the club plans to finish the final brick BBQ by fall.
The Stephenson District Lions Club has also been working on similar community projects, like the outdoor skating rink that the club creates and maintains every winter at the Port Sydney beach and the Annual Turkey Dinner they provide free to local seniors in December at Utterson Community Hall.
For more information, visit the Stephenson District Lions Club website or check out their Facebook page.
