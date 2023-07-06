Gillies, Ont. — In England’s olden days, a reeve could refer to an official who oversaw an estate on behalf of a wealthy landowner.
In a nautical setting, a sailor might utter the word when threading a rope through a ring.
But in small-town municipal politics, a reeve remains for some the head of council — even though it might be viewed as old-fashioned, and sometimes met with a bit of puzzlement at provincial meetings.
Wendy Wright doesn’t have a problem with that.
As Gillies Township’s veteran reeve, Wright said it’s no skin off her nose to bring people up to speed on her role and its purpose.
“If you have to explain it, you explain it,” Wright, who was acclaimed as reeve in the 2022 municipal election, said in an interview last week. “No big deal.”
Gillies, which is located in the heart of the Thunder Bay district’s farm belt, is home to about 450 people. Historically, small Ontario towns have opted for reeves as heads of council, but that has been changing in recent years.
Wright said having a reeve instead of a mayor feels traditional, and is keeping with the municipality’s “agricultural roots.”
When neighbouring rural townships of O’Connor and Conmee opted for mayoralties a few years ago, Gillies didn’t follow suit.
“I was on council at the time, and nobody wanted it to change,” Wright recalled.
If they had, they would have joined other Northwestern Ontario municipalities, such as Dubreuilville, that have mayors, even though their populations are less than 1,000.
The Association of Ontario Municipalities (AMO), which represents about 450 cities, towns and townships across the province, doesn’t keep a tally on the number of mayors and reeves. Anecdotally though, it seems like there are more mayors than reeves these days.
Yet there doesn’t seem to be an obvious advantage in switching a title to mayor from reeve. In practice, both roles are similar: they both have only one vote, and may wear a chain of office when presiding at special ceremonies.
Premier Doug Ford’s recent decision to give some municipal mayors special powers, which could thwart the will of council on issues like public transit and housing, has so far not been extended to small-town reeves.
Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry said her municipality has been better off since it made the switch to having a mayor as its council head seven years ago.
“It’s not for my ego,” said Landry, who is also president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association.
“When meeting with government and other (officials), the term mayor is clear, the term reeve not so much,” Landry said. “There is more respect and recognition (and being) taken more seriously.”
“It’s been a good move and a respectful move for the advocacy of our municipality,” Landry added.