After a thrilling first-round win over the Rockyview Rage, the Southern Alberta Chaos were in tough in the second round of Rocky Mountain Lacrosse playoffs. Taking on the Cranbrook Blackwolves, who finished at the top of Tier II standings with a 16-0 record.
Game 1 went on Saturday in Cranbrook as the Chaos looked to hand the Blackwolves their first loss of the season. The first period though was all Cranbrook as the home team jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. Jacob Schukat scored the lone Chaos goal as Ty Hansen and Xander Boyd collected assists. The second period had the same result as the Blackwolves extended their lead to 10-2. Ty Hansen found the back of the net for the Chaos as Schukat collected an assist. Despite the lopsided score, the Chaos weren’t going to give in easily. The third period was a much closer affair as the Chaos were able to score three goals while the Blackwolves added another four and took the first game 14-5. Schukat completed the hat trick in the third period and added another assist while Wyatt Vars had a pair of assists, Connor Materi scored one goal, and Brock Higa and Austin Sheen each had a single assist.
Looking to force a Game 3, the Chaos resumed action against Cranbrook on Sunday. The first period was a tight-checking affair as both teams struggled to produce much offence, but the Chaos were able to gain their first lead in the series as they scored the only goal. Sheen put the Chaos in front as Materi collected the lone assist. The Blackwolves battled back in the middle frame as they scored four unanswered to take a 4-1 lead into the last period. The Blackwolves would score the first goal of the period before Sheen would add his second of the game with Hansen drawing the assist. Sheen kept his hot scoring touch going as he would pot his third goal of the game minutes later with Materi gaining another assist. Unfortunately for the Chaos, the home team would go on to score three straight after that. Sheen would add his fourth of the game late in the period, but the Chaos would fall 8-4.
Next up for Tier II South is the finals as the Blackwolves square off against the Calgary Wranglers.