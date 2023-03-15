An upcoming mini-golf adventure will help raise money for the Star City Community Arena.
The Star City Putt and Splash event, being held Saturday, April 8, will feature a nine-hole putt and splash mini-golf course course and a performance by The Lenvale Elevators.
The committee chair is Brent Sutton and their committee will be organizing fun for all ages. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the focus will be on families, while everyone is welcome from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. that evening.
Sandra Dancey, a committee member, said there have been different versions of the event that happened annual and different local organizations have benefited in the past but this will be the first put on by the rink for the rink.
Dancey said the Star City rink is used by several teams in the Northeast. Teams from Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Kinistin Saulteaux Nation, several recreational hockey teams use the rink throughout the winter as the need for ice time grows.
"Star City has become the perfect location as a second arena for many hockey teams in the Northeast. It’s a short drive from Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin, has a fantastic kitchen and is much easier for teams to get better practice and game times. Its geothermal plant adds to the appeal."
Dancey said that anyone and everyone should attend as this supports the skating rink that so many local area hockey teams use.
"This will be a family friendly event that is fun, a celebration of the arrival of spring and is a community-minded way to enjoy a delicious steak supper and hear some live entertainment and is a chance to bid on some entertaining and impressive silent auction items donated by many businesses in Star City, Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin."
Dancey said the committee consists of a large group of community-minded people who either grew up in this rink, had or have kids that use the rink and appreciate that it is the hub of the community.
A steak supper will be prepared by the Star City Elks, Terry Tkachuk and Carla Wilson and a lounge upstairs with live music by The Lenvale Elevators in the evening and silent auction full of generous donations by many businesses from the Northeast.
Tickets are available at the Star City Town Office or by messaging 306-921-3576.