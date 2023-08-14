ELORA ‒ Proposed upgrades to Bissell Park including a new skating rink, will come to council next week after COVID-19 resulted in a five-year delay.
While the Elora Rockers and the Elora Lions Club received $350,000 in 2018 to replace the Bissell Park Multi Use Pad, they’re requesting a new model moving forward to complete the project.
It will cost $413,256, which is budgeted from existing funds.
“This idea builds on over 40 years of year-round mostly volunteer-run recreation activity on the current Bissell Park asphalt rink surface (but) the surface and retaining structures are falling under significant disrepair and are unsafe,” said Tom Keating, in a letter to council from the oldtimers hockey club the Elora Rockers.
“This centrepiece project in Bissell Park is for an upgraded recreational surface space, accessible year-round to a diverse group of participants to enjoy activities that are primarily unorganized free play.”
Traditionally in the winter, the Bissell Park pad has been used as an ice surface with volunteers building and maintaining natural ice.
The dry pad is actively used for a variety of activities, as well as a drop-in recreation facility only reserved during special events such as Riverfest.
However, as weather trends have reduced the length of the outdoor natural ice season, an artificial outdoor ice pad is proposed in the budget forecast, in addition to other upgrades.
“Many hours are spent watching and talking to the diversity of participants in Bissell Park…however now it could use some renewal,” said David Alves, who has maintained the rink with his wife for decades, in a letter from 2018. “The proposed upgrade looks to be a reasonable and creative idea for a year-round, accessible, efficient, used by all facility, and a perfect complement to the wonderful existing township facilities.”
The project will largely be paid for using funds granted to the Elora Lions Club and the Elora Rockers from the Jack R. MacDonald grant.
A top-up for the project can be considered by council as part of the 2024 and/or 2025 budget.
“Revitalizing the Bissell Park Multi-Use pad is an initiative that supports the priority to provide excellent recreational facilities and programs to support this goal,” said the report. “The proximity of Bissell Park to downtown Elora also supports the priority to make our downtowns vibrant, which supports the goal of creating the conditions for economic prosperity.”
Following council approving the project, the report anticipates the final designs and budget will be approved Fall 2024 with construction beginning in 2025.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.